Dubai’s Hollywood-style Hatta mountain sign: Can you trek to this UAE landmark?

The 60-metre landmark lights up in the evenings, serving as the perfect welcome to visitors at any time of the day

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 6:00 AM

The first sight any visitor sees upon reaching Dubai’s Hatta is the giant Hollywood-style sign atop the highest peak in the mountain enclave. The uneven placement of letters spell out Hatta in capital letters in a font similar to that of the American landmark that overlooks Hollywood, Los Angeles, from Mount Lee.

The Hatta sign towers from an elevation of 450 metres on the rugged Hajar mountain range. The 60-metre landmark lights up in the evenings, serving as the perfect welcome to visitors at any time of the day.

Adventurous visitors can trek up to the icon and get some beautiful Insta-worthy shots. They can also take in 360-degree views of the gorgeous mountain enclave of Hatta. It takes around 30 minutes to hike up to the sign and can be done at any time of the day.

The landmark has a 4.5-star rating on Google. “It was a 2-hour round trip to get to the mountain top from Hatta Wadi Hub, 7km in total … It's definitely worth the effort, the views are stunning,” one reviewer, Brett, says.

Anastasia Shevchuk calls it a "beautiful place especially during winter time". Britta Uschkamp calls it a "great photo spot with a spectacular view".

According to Visit Hatta, “discovering Hatta by foot is the best way of truly experiencing Dubai’s largest national park”.

