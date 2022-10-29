Winters in UAE: Temperatures hit lows of 16°C; residents resume outdoor activities

Khaleej Times spoke to a few families regarding their exciting plans as it is finally that time of the year

By Ehaab Qadeer Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 7:21 AM Last updated: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 7:30 AM

The temperature is steadily decreasing and people in Dubai are finally able to step out for activities. From park cookouts to camping in the serene dunes, it is all on the cards. It is the time where Dubai is at its best.

Winter makes all the difference to one's experience in the city. With the temperature dropping to a cool 16ºC in the UAE.

Residents have started stepping out for morning walks and evening strolls. Khaleej Times spoke to a few families regarding their outdoor plans as it is finally that time of the year.

Ariel Robinson, a fitness instructor who has been a resident of Dubai for 14 years is a fan of hiking.

“Since the weather is cooler, it’s fun to walk and shop around Old Dubai, and have dinner by the creek with my family. I am also looking forward to hiking in Jebel Jais, as it is the best time for hiking and trekking,” Ariel told Khaleej Times.

Sea sides during the winter have an exceptional ambience in the emirate. Cafés and restaurants offer outdoor seating across beaches, which create a great vibe in this weather. People also prefer driving around to different emirates in this season, road trips are now becoming the new rage.

RS is a Maltese expat who has been residing in Dubai since the last 19 years. She told Khaleej Times that she always looks for air-conditioned, pet friendly cafes near her residence for her pet. Now that winter is here, she is happy to walk her dog around to places where she would not otherwise.

Outdoor pursuit is indeed very necessary, across all age groups. Due to the pandemic, the concept of stepping outdoors has been forgotten, especially by children.

Zahiya Waseem, a homemaker and a mother of three residing in Al Nahda, is excited to spend this time with her family. Her kids love desert safaris and visiting wadis across the country’s mountain ranges.

“This year we actually have the entire season planned, because the pandemic had been looming over us for the past two years. This time Insha'Allah we will be hitting the road, camping in Hatta, so we will be exploring a lot this winter,” Zahiya added.

So, what are you waiting for? Dust off those hoodies from your wardrobe and kit up for the cosy winter days.

