UAE: 7 outdoor winter destinations to check out as temperatures drop

By Ehaab Qadeer Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 7:02 AM

With winter at the door, the city gets magical. Dubai is home to stellar things to do during the winters.

Here is a list of some of the exclusive winter places and exciting things to keep you and your family entertained. Buckle up and head to experience the best winter activities across the UAE.

Global Village

Photo: Instagram/globalvillageuae

The new spell of Global Village kicked off on Tuesday, October 25, and we can’t wait. Anyone who knows anything about the world fair tis aware that it is one of the best winter recreations spots in Dubai.

The confirmed pavilions for this season are UAE, KSA, USA, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, Russia Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, China, Egypt, Europe, Iran, Japan, and India with Oman and Qatar being two new entries. One can explore the world right from this festival park as it offers a multicultural experience.

Miracle Garden

Photo: Instagram/dubaimiraclegarden

Dubai Miracle Garden has reopened for its 11th season, after closing its doors for the scorching summer in May. The flower gardens reopened on October 10, with dazzling floral displays. According to the Dubai Miracle Garden website, there are more than 150 million flowers on display in the 72,000-square-metre grounds.

"Each season, as the weather begins to cool at the onset of winter, the gates reopen at Dubai Miracle Garden," the website reads. "With more than 150 million flowers in full bloom, this 72,000-sq-m paradise has flowered into one of the region’s most picturesque, sweet-scented destinations."

The most popular attraction at Dubai Miracle Garden is the Guinness World Record breaking floral sculpture, which is in the shape of an Emirates Airbus A380, and an 18-metre sculpture of Mickey Mouse made with 100,000 plants and flowers.

‘Roof Walk’ experience at Ferrari World

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is the most attractive destination to families in the region. -WAM FILE

Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi has reopened the ‘Roof Walk’ experience, where visitors can walk on the park’s iconic red roof and enjoy the spectacular view of Yas Island.

It opened for visitors on November 2. The attraction operates every week from Wednesday to Sundays between 12 pm and 6 pm, the visit to ‘Roof Walk’ will cost Dh195 while guests with a park entry ticket can enjoy this experience for Dh125.

Hatta Resorts

Photo: Instagram/visit.hatta

The doors of Hatta Wadi Hub opened on September 16, alongside accommodation at Hatta Resorts. The adventure centre is welcoming outdoor enthusiasts to make the most of a night with exclave's mountain chalets, dome tents, caravans, and airstream trailers.

Activities include kayaking, zip-lining, wall climbing, paragliding, mountain biking and more.

Dubai Garden Glow

Photo: Instagram/dubaigardenglow

Dubai Garden Glow reopened on September 12 with a host of new exhibits. The Zabeel Park attraction showcases hundreds of colourful lanterns that move and sparkle, created using more than 10 million energy-saving light bulbs. Its newest addition, the Glowing Safari, features dozens of lanterns shaped like animals and flowers. Whereas, one of the attraction's favourite areas, Dinosaur Park, features more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs.

Dubai Safari

Photo: Instagram/dubaisafari

Dubai Safari Park has already reopened for the season, with added entertainment and educational experiences, as well as several new animals.

The park is home to more than 3,000 animals including giraffes, lions, tigers, elephants, and dozens more species. There are also newborns at the park, including an Ankole-Watusi cow, eland antelope, Arabian oryx, Nile crocodile and water buffalo.

The park, which had more than half a million visitors last season, is expecting a higher number of visitants this year. It spans 119 hectares and provides climate-suitable habitats for thousands of creatures.

Visitors can explore themed areas such as the African or Asian villages, the Arabian Desert Safari, Explorer Village and Valley, on foot or by bus. A night pass is also coming soon to see the animals after dark.

Sharjah Safari

Photo: Sharjahsafari.org

Sharjah Safari, which opened to the public in February, has reopened after a summer hiatus.

The splaying wildlife attraction covers an area of eight square kilometres and is located in Al Bridi Nature Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid in Sharjah.

Sharjah Safari, which claims to be the largest outside Africa, is home to more than 1,000 animals and birds and 120 species, including 70 species and rare animals native to Africa, the rarest of which is the black rhinoceros. More than 1,000 native and African trees, including the umbrella-shaped acacia tortilis, have been planted across the site.

It is separated into 12 themed environments, each representing a region in Africa, the life and terrain of the animals and birds that live in them.

