Abu Dhabi eases Covid-19 restrictions at malls, events

The use of scanners that detect the virus has been scrapped, according to a circular issued to establishments

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 12:41 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 1:01 PM

In further relaxation of Covid-19 precautionary measures, the use of EDE and thermal scanners at commercial and tourist establishments and events has been stopped in Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times has learnt.

However, the Green Pass on AlHosn app continues to be a requirement to enter most public places, including shopping malls, in the UAE Capital.

EDE scanners — a facial scanning technology used to detect virus infections — had been placed in entrances since last year. Thermal scanners detect high body temperature, which is a common symptom of Covid-19 infection.

“According to the instructions of Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 pandemic, EDE and thermal scanning at commercial and tourist facilities, and events were cancelled. Instead, the Green Pass shall be applied,” said a circular issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to establishments.

Several shopping malls have confirmed that EDE and thermal scanners are no longer in place at their establishments.

Mall managers are optimistic that with the number of new cases remaining relatively low the requirement of green pass would also be relaxed.

“The relaxations announced last month have had a positive impact on our businesses. I am hoping the green pass requirement will be removed soon as the number of new infections are going down, and we are entering winter season, which draws tourists to Abu Dhabi,” a mall manager said.

Last month, local authorities eased Covid-19 protocols, including increasing the validity of green pass to 30 days, making masks optional in most of the public places and reducing the isolation period to just five days. Also, passengers and crew of cruise ships entering Abu Dhabi have been exempted from showing green pass to visit tourist attractions and establishments. They can instead use cards or wristbands issued by cruise ships.

