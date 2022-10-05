Dubai: Top 5 places to catch a stunning sunrise in the city

Set your alarm before the city bursts into life and head down to these spots to catch a truly unforgettable sight

Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 6:00 AM

It is no secret that Dubai is absolutely electric by night – but did you know the city is just as famous for its glorious sunrises?

From sandy beaches to picturesque mountains, here are the best spots in the city to watch as a golden glow warms the still-sleeping horizon. Set your alarm before the city bursts into life and head down to these spots to catch a truly unforgettable sight.

Deira Creek

One of the most picturesque locations in Dubai, the natural saltwater creek is the ideal place to seize the first rays of the day.

For an extra special experience, take a small wooden boat known as an Abra down to the water's edge and paddle along the 14km-long inlet to the rhythm of the serene morning breeze.

Sunrise beach

The aptly dubbed beach is a local and tourist favourite – not just for its titular sunrise and crystal, aquamarine waters, but for its unparalleled view of almost all of Dubai's skyline.

Get down to the beach in Jumeirah 2 early to catch the divine sight of the sunrise glint against the city's iconic outline.

Burj Khalifa

No list of sight-seeing spots could be complete without the tallest building on the planet. Head up to the observation deck on the 124th and 125th floor for sweeping, panoramic vistas of the city as it wakes up.

Atlantis, the Palm

Nestled between the city and the tranquil waters of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai's iconic hotel is the perfect place to watch the sunrise. Head down early to Aquaventure beach and soak up the first rays of the day against the stunning backdrop of infinite ocean and the hotel's famous arch.

Hatta Dam

Officially crowned one of the most Instagrammed road trips in the world in 2019, according to a report by UAE-based Wecashanycar, Hatta Dam is a sight to behold at any time of the day.

While the site is open 24 hours, get there before dawn to watch the morning sun float over the dam's jagged peaks and shimmering reservoir. Bring your family, too; plenty of seating areas are available!

