UAE: Significant decrease in temperatures from today, Emirates Astronomy Society says

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 7:49 AM

The UAE will witness a significant decrease in temperatures from Monday, October 3, according to Emirates Astronomy Society.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society said on Twitter that the “Al Sarfa” star was to appear at the dawn on October 3 which would mark a decrease in the heat.

He said the Al Sarfa season, which is the last of the four different mansions of Suhail, sees a decrease in temperatures during morning hours and a rapid change in weather conditions.

This season experiences high relative humidity in the morning with temperatures remaining high during the day and fog formation during early morning hours.

The Emirates Astronomy Society had earlier reported the sighting of the Suhail star at dawn on August 24. The star signals the end of the sweltering summer heat.

Professor Hamid Al Naimiy says in the article 'Star Suhail (Canopus) and the Yearly Repetitive Anecdotes About It', that the star Suhail settles in four different mansions beginning with 'Al Turfa” which lasts about 13 days from August 24. During this period, the weather gets better, becoming warm and humid at night with high temperatures during the day.

“Then, 'Al Jabha' which also lasts 13 days from September 6, and with it, the autumn season begins with an increase in humidity and fog. This is followed by 'Al Zubra' that begins on September 20 in which the night equals the day, then the night takes on the increase, and the last mansion is 'Al Sarfa' which starts on October 3, and with it the heat decreases,” Al-Naimiy said.

October climate report

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in its monthly climate report which was issued on Sunday evening, that the month of October is characterised by a significant decrease in temperatures and rapid changes in weather conditions as the country changes from summer to winter.

“October is one of the second transitional period months between summer and winter, this period is usually characterized by sharp and rapid changes in weather conditions, in which temperatures begin to decrease significantly especially during the second half of this month compared to September,” the NCM said in the report.

“Southeasterly winds prevail during late nights and mornings, becoming northwesterly during afternoons and evenings due to effect of the land/sea breeze circulation.”

During October, relative humidity is usually high in the early morning, gradually decreasing as the sun appears, then increases again after sunset, according to forecasters.

The mean relative humidity in October will reach approximately 51 per cent, with more chances of fog formation, especially during mid-nights and early morning periods.

The Indian monsoon low is gradually declining, gradually declining, especially at the end of this month, and the extension of Siberian high pressure system begins to affect the region at times. The country is also affected by an extension of surface air low extending from the Red Sea and from the east and in the case of air low pressure in the upper air layers of the east or west increases the amount of clouds and formation of Cumulonimbus clouds associated with rain, especially the eastern regions of the country.

Climatic statistics:

Air temperature:

Mean air temperature ranging between 38.8ºC and 30.4ºC

Mean maximum air temperature ranging between 35.2ºC and 37ºC

Mean minimum air temperature ranging between 22.0ºC and 25.2ºC

Highest maximum temperature reached 46.3ºC at Mezaira in 2017

Lowest minimum air temperature fell to 6.4ºC at Raknah in 2020.

Wind:

Mean wind speed is 10.3 km/h

The highest winds of 117.4 km/h at Qarneen in 2012

Relative Humidity:

Mean maximum relative humidity ranging between 65 per cent and 85 per cent

Mean minimum relative humidity ranging between 19 per cent to 32 per cent

Fog:

In 2017, June showed the highest frequency of fog with 22 occasions of fog and 5 misty days.

Rain:

The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 139.0 mm in Al Shiweb in 2016

