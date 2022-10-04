Dubai: 5 places to watch the sunset, including one where you can catch it twice in one evening

From beaches to deserts, here's where to catch a glorious sight as the city bids goodbye to the day

Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022

Sunsets are always a glorious sight – especially in a city like Dubai where its stunning architecture serves as the perfect foreground. All shades of orange paint the evening sky golden and yellow as the city bids goodbye to the day.

Here are five spots where you can catch the last rays of the day in all its grandeur:

1. Two sunsets, one Burj Khalifa

Stand at the ground level of the world’s tallest building and watch the sun play hide and seek among all the buildings in Downtown Dubai. Immediately after, go 124 floors up to At The Top Burj Khalifa, and the height helps you enjoy the spectacle all over again.

2. Dipping into lakes carved out of a desert

Al Qudra Lakes has to be among the most popular tourist spots in Dubai. The best time to visit the manmade lakes is in the evening, when the golden sun paints the skies purple. It’s a sight to behold.

3. Sun, sand and spectacular

Dubai’s beaches offer a spectacular view of an endless blue of the sea. What’s more, most of them are free.

Pack your picnic, head to a beach (our favourite is the Black Palace Beach), sip your hot beverage and listen to music of the waves as the sun sets.

4. Turquoise waters, brown mountains and a golden sun

Hatta is where the rugged Hajar mountains meet the turquoise waters of the enclave’s dam. Kayak your way around as the golden rays take over the sky, or simply admire the view from the hill.

5. Sit on a carpet of green and go orange

Zabeel, Mushrif and Safa parks, or the pond parks in Al Qusais, Al Quoz and Barsha … residents and visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to having a fab day out at public parks. Head to one of them around sunset time, sit back on the greens and watch the sun set into the city’s skyline.

