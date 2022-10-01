TGI Fridays opens Dubai Mall’s latest casual dining hotspot

Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

TGI Fridays, the friends and family casual dining restaurant has opened a new flagship location in the iconic Dubai Mall. The new restaurant is set to be the trendiest place to dine in the UAE, with its one-of-a-kind modern interior and great-tasting food.

Internationally known as a casual dining leader, TGI Fridays open its doors on a mission to elevate dining experiences where guests can enjoy all TGI Friday's favourite dishes, along with new must-try options. The restaurant’s modern, contemporary and comfortable interiors are complemented by al fresco dining. Guests can look forward to delicious food, impeccable service and spectacular views of the Dubai Mall Fountains and Burj Khalifa.

“Given the iconic status of Dubai Mall, our team challenged themselves to create something really special for TGI Fridays. The trend-forward design, and culinary-inspired menu, exemplify the brand’s ability to innovate and evolve to exceed the expectations of our discerning customers. Our mission is to delight every customer, so they keep coming back for more,” said Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants.

TGI Fridays food favourites are not to be missed, such as the signature potato twisters, Buffalo chicken bites, Cajun chicken and shrimp pasta; or try something new such as the delicious Thai chicken lettuce wraps, crispy chicken burger, BBQ chicken bites or halloumi salad, as well as much more. There truly is a new favourite to find for everyone.

“Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the entire Americana Restaurants team on this monumental occasion. The Dubai Mall is a world-class destination and this TGI Fridays will be a flagship location for the entire brand. I’d like to thank the team members, the opening team, the management team and ownership for the newest jewel in both the TGI Fridays and Americana crown,” Ray Blanchette, president and CEO of TGI Fridays.

The new restaurant located at Dubai Mall will have indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate over 250 guests. Including the Dubai Mall location, there are 51 TGI Fridays restaurants across the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

For more details, visit TGIFridaysME.com.