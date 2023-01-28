Dubai: World's first, only unmanned police stations filed over 16,000 reports in 2022

The service is offered in seven languages, which are, Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 12:38 PM

Dubai Smart Police Stations (SPS), the world's first and only unmanned smart police stations, processed 107,719 transactions (including lodging 16,083 reports) last year.

Major General Ali Ahmad Ghanim, director of the General Department for Logistic Support and Head of the Government and Private Sector Team for Smart Police Stations, said that Dubai Police takes pride in being the pioneers of digital transformation and utilisation of smart police services to provide customers with smart services round the clock and without human intervention.

“The success of the SPS project reflects the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to achieve the government's objective of improving the quality of life of community members, per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” said Ghanim.

"Dubai residents, visitors, and tourists can easily avail of smart police services round the clock and without human intervention through these smart police stations, which provide top-notch services with ease and per the highest standards,” added Ghanim.

Seven languages

The Smart Police Station (SPS), in all its editions- SPS, drive-thru, walk-in, offers community-based and police services in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.

22 locations

The Smart Police Stations are conveniently located across the emirate, including the Arabian Ranches, La Mer, Last Exit- Al Khawaneej Drive-thru, Last Exit Drive-thru- E11 Dubai Bound, Last Exit Drive-thru- E11 Abu Dhabi Bound, City Walk, Al Seef, Dubai Silicon Oasis Walk-in, Palm Jumeirah, Al Muraqqabat, Dubai Police HQ -Main Reception, Dubai Design District (D3), Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA), Expo City Dubai, and Hatta, Al Lesaily and Al Eyaas suburban police points.

