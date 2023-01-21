Reduced response time, 100% security coverage: Dubai Police honour Al Muraqqabat station

The efforts taken by the station significantly reduced the crime rate and increased the sense of security coverage in the area, the Major General said

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 3:14 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 4:13 PM

The task force behind ensuring that the Al Muraqqabat Police Station became the first Dubai government service centre to receive a 6-star rating has been honored for their efforts.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police pointed out that the efforts taken by the employees at the station significantly reduced the crime rate and increased the sense of security coverage in the area.

He also emphasised the necessity to sustain efforts to maintain the highest levels of safety and security.

Major General Al Mansouri also confirmed that the station, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and on 5 November 2019, is the first traditional police station to become a smart police station within the framework of Dubai Police's plan to transform all its police stations into smart stations offering services 24/7 without human intervention.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai had honoured teams of Al Muraqqabat Police Station for their unprecedented achievements at a ceremony held at Zabeel Palace which was also attended by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Al Muraqqabat Police Station, which offers 27 services in seven languages, has completed more than 100,000 transactions to date. It has also increased security coverage in the Al Muraqqabat area to 100 per cent and achieved a response time of 1.5 minutes for emergencies. Since its inauguration, 105 international delegates have visited the Station to learn about its best practices and operations.

ALSO READ: