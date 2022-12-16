Dubai: Watch dancing drones in two locations this DSF

The region's longest-running drone show to enthral spectators until January 29, 2023

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 9:11 PM

As part of the Dubai Shopping Festival this year, visitors can watch a dazzling drone show for 46 days.

The longest-running drone show in the region, DSF Drones Light, started on December 15 and will continue till January 29, 2023, in two locations.

The show is a display of 3D drones, synchronised to create a unique choreography set to specially composed music.

DSF Drones Light is being held live at Bluewaters and The Beach.

The Dubai Shopping Festival kick-started on December 15 and will continue till January 29. The world's longest running retail festival The festival will also see some of the best New Year’s Eve celebrations, unique dining experiences, and live concerts by regional and international music icons.

