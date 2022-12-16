DSMG set to give Dh1 million in cash prizes this DSF

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman, DSMG

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 11:32 AM

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) recently announced the return of its highly anticipated 'Spin & Win' campaign this Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) edition. Decked with plentiful shopping rewards and remarkable deals, shoppers are in for a treat from until January 29 across 16 participating malls.

Adding to the dazzle is DSMG’s DSF campaign as part of which 25 lucky shoppers spending Dh200 or more at any of the participating malls have the opportunity to take home cash prizes worth a whopping Dh1 million by entering the raffle. The 25 lucky shortlisted shoppers will be invited to the DSF main stage and can spin the wheel to win cash prizes of denominations starting at Dh10,000 and progressing through 15,000, 20,000, 25,000, 30,000 and 40,000.

Majid Al Ghurair, chairman at DSMG, said: “We are delighted to bring back the annual Spin & Win campaign this year where shoppers can once again browse through the myriad of available selections and immerse in the unique ambience and fervour at our participating malls. At DSMG, we have the vision to provide the ultimate shopping experience and rewards for our patrons, and we believe this year’s promotion will mark a new milestone in our shopper reward journey and delight customers everywhere.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: “Dubai’s retail sector is a central pillar of our economy, creating jobs and opportunities across the emirate and beyond. At DFRE, we are proud of the role we play in positioning Dubai as the world’s leading shopping destination. But we can only achieve this by working with trusted partners, like the Dubai Shopping Malls Group. It is these partnerships that enable us to further enhance shopping experiences for our residents and visitors – and to innovate and expand our offering to retain our sector leadership.”

The malls participating in the DSMG promotion this year include Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Bustan Centre, Al Khail Gate, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, Century Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Etihad Mall, Karama Centre, Lulu Silicon Central, Nad Al Hamar, and Serena Marketplace.

