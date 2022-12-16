Dubai: 7 places where you can watch DSF fireworks daily from today

The spectacles will light up the sky across the city at 8.30pm or 9pm throughout the run of this year's Dubai Shopping Festival

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 1:40 PM

Stepping out with your family tonight? Don't miss the first firework shows of this year's Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

With Dubai's biggest retail extravaganza now on, firework spectacles are set to light up the skies starting tonight until January 29.

Besides these displays, drones will also be taking off for all-new themed shows that have been launched for the festival.

Here are the seven places where you can catch the DSF fireworks at 8.30pm or 9pm every day:

1. Burj Al Arab

2. Bluewaters

3. Dubai Creek

4. Al Seef

5. Dubai Frame

6. Dubai Festival City Mall

7. JBR

The DSF Drone Show will host two all-new themed shows: Dubai Shopping Festival and The Future of Dubai, inspired by the 2040 vision. The production is designed to wow spectators with original music and the most advanced 3D drone technology.

Shows will be held twice daily throughout DSF at 7pm and 10pm at The Beach and Bluewaters, opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence.

On New Year’s Eve, the show timings will be at 8 pm and 11 pm. Laser shows will take place on December 23-24, January 13-14, and January 27-28.

