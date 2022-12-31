Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan hopes New Year brings happiness, peace to all

The largest fine issued to date was Dh50,000, and was imposed for dumping materials onto the marine environment
"We wish the leadership and people of our beloved nation a happy and prosperous New Year," said the Crown Prince of Dubai on Saturday.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared his message for the New Year on social media. He expressed his hope for 2023, that it will "bring the world greater peace and wellbeing."
He also said that he looks forward to another year of exceptional achievements for both the emirate of Dubai and the UAE.
Earlier, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, shared his message for the New Year. He started his message by reflecting on 2022, saying that it passed with "achievements, challenges and lessons." He said that he wishes the world "more stability" in 2023, hoping that people are safe and that there is peace.
Sheikh Maktoum also expressed his hope for prosperity and unity of the people and leadership of the UAE. He ended his message by saying that he hopes that 2023 will be full of work and achievement.
