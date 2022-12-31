Sheikh Mohammed says UAE didn’t 'stop working for a single day' in 2022, promises 'more beautiful' 2023

Organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC), the 9th edition of the annual UAE Camel Trek began at Arada in Abu Dhabi
"The UAE did not stop working for a single day," says His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as he wishes the world a happy new year.
The UAE leader has also promised "something more beautiful", in the year to come.
Sheikh Mohammed wished the UAE and its people a happy new year, along with congratulating Arabs, followers of Islam and other people of the world.
He signed off the note saying, "2023 will be a year of goodness and peace, God willing, for everyone".
