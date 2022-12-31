Sheikh Mohammed says UAE didn’t 'stop working for a single day' in 2022, promises 'more beautiful' 2023

The Ruler of Dubai wishes the country and its people a happy new year

By Web Desk Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 1:50 PM

"The UAE did not stop working for a single day," says His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as he wishes the world a happy new year.

The UAE leader has also promised "something more beautiful", in the year to come.

Sheikh Mohammed wished the UAE and its people a happy new year, along with congratulating Arabs, followers of Islam and other people of the world.

He signed off the note saying, "2023 will be a year of goodness and peace, God willing, for everyone".

