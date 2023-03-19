Abu Dhabi: Polo an important facet of Swiss-Emirati relations, says ambassador

Reto Gaudenzi, Chairman of World Polo, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher Al Maktoum, who will play in today’s friendly game between UAE, Swiss teams, attend event

by Rasha Abu Baker Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 1:16 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 1:25 PM

The Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain, Massimo Baggi, hosted a cocktail reception at his residence in Abu Dhabi on Saturday in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The event highlighted sports as one of the many bilateral facets that Switzerland and the UAE enjoy, especially the game of polo, ahead of a friendly game between the UAE and Swiss polo teams at desert palm Polo Club in Dubai on Sunday.

Baggi said, “This year is very special as we celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations with the UAE, a country that succeeded in positioning itself as a pioneer in various fields including sport. While we celebrate sustainably in the fields of culture, tourism and education, sport is also an important facet of these relations as both countries share the same passion.”

In attendance was also Reto Gaudenzi, Chairman of World Polo, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher Al Maktoum, who will play in today’s polo game. “I am very excited and look forward for the match,” Al Maktoum told Khaleej Times.

“This comes as way to reinforce our strong bilateral relations with Switzerland, especially that polo is a sport about connecting people and uniting teams,” he added.

Gaudenzi stated, “This is great opportunity to introduce polo as a common sport activity between our countries ads sport plays a major role in our bilateral relations. We look forward to continue on this path and to witness more achievements together.”

Around 120 people attended the event which is one of the many planned to underline the various dimensions of the strong relations that Switzerland and the UAE enjoy.

ALSO READ: