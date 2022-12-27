Golf, polo, watersports: Dubai announces over 400 sporting events for 2023

Over 50 of those will take place in January, the Dubai Sports Council took to Twitter to announce, including the 'DP World International League'

The Dubai Sports Council has approved a list of over 400 international and local sporting events for 2023, which will take place across the emirate and provide professional and amateur athletes with the opportunity to compete and engage in their favourite sports.

Over 50 of those will take place in January, the council took to Twitter to announce – including the "DP World International League" featuring 34 matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The league will begin on January 13, 2023, and 6 teams will compete.

