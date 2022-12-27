Golf, polo, watersports: Dubai announces over 400 sporting events for 2023

Wanted Persons Department played a vital role in arresting some of the world's most notorious crime lords, utilising sophisticated surveillance technologies
The Dubai Sports Council has approved a list of over 400 international and local sporting events for 2023, which will take place across the emirate and provide professional and amateur athletes with the opportunity to compete and engage in their favourite sports.
Over 50 of those will take place in January, the council took to Twitter to announce – including the "DP World International League" featuring 34 matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The league will begin on January 13, 2023, and 6 teams will compete.
The average annual business travel spend of small and medium-sized enterprises in the country is also expected to grow by the same percentage next year
He urges children in the country to engage in outdoor activities during the cooler months of the year, rather than being glued to their electronic devices
Strong economic recovery in the emirate post the Covid-19 pandemic has been an encouraging factor to increase involvement in real estate, says the group's founder
Lisbon comes in at the sixth spot on the list, while the historical city of Istanbul in Turkey has sealed the seventh spot
With the city being a central destination, Indian celebrities are not too far behind in terms of investing or wanting to build a life here
Several artists are now using computer technology to reimagine everyday life, including the landscape of Dubai and its iconic landmarks
Police patrols and the national ambulance were immediately rushed to the site of the accident, following which the body of the deceased was transferred to the hospital