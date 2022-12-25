DP World ILT20 celebrates the festive season with enticing AED 12 offer on tickets

Exciting opportunity to secure tickets at a first-come offer where a total of 12,200 tickets have been made available at AED12 per ticket

DP World was named the title sponsor of the International League T20. — Twitter

By Team KT Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 8:16 PM

The inaugural edition of the DP World International League T20 will see some of the biggest names in world cricket in action in the UAE next month.

Marquee names like Joe Root, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer and Wanindu Hasaranga will enthral the fans with their skills when the IPL-style T20 league takes place from January 13 to February 12 next year.

Now to celebrate the festive season, the organisers have announced a special Christmas and New Year’s offer of 12,200 tickets.

These special tickets have been released at only AED12 per ticket. You can secure your tickets on https://tickets.ilt20.ae for the matches.

The DP World ILT20 will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 13.

The evening will be spearheaded by superstar Badshah alongside megastar Jason Derulo.

Their electrifying performances will set the scene for the opening match, a mouth-watering clash between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

ALSO READ:

With fans having the opportunity to choose from three different stands, and areas ranging from general, family and corporate hospitality, for all 34 matches across all stadiums during the course of the tournament, the AED12 festive offer is one not to be missed by the cricket-loving community.

The inaugural DP World ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet.

Franchise teams, comprising over 90 international and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

Cricket fans across the world can catch the live telecast of this exciting cricket league on linear and online Zee platforms all around the world.

Some of the most familiar and renowned voices of cricket legends and experts will be heard describing the riveting action in the inaugural season. The voices behind some of the most iconic moments in the sport in recent years; Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, and David Lloyd will be joined by elite former cricketers including David Gower, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, Waqar Younis, and Niall O’ Brien.