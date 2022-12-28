Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club to host Lan To Capital Polo Federation Cup

Nine leading teams confirmed for matches to be held from January 4-14, 2023

(From left) Mohammed Khalid Abdulghaffar Hussain, Santiago Torreguitar, Jan Azam, Lan Tschirky and Lisa Matthews at a press conference. — Photo by Shihab

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 9:45 PM

Some of the most exciting polo players in the world will be seen in action when the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club hosts the prestigious Lan To Capital UAE Polo Federation Cup from January 4-14, 2023.

Held in association with the UAE Polo Federation, the nine competing teams include the UAE Polo team, Bindrai Polo team, Lan To Capital Polo team, Tahra Polo team, AM Polo team, Ankora Polo team, Abu Dhabi Polo team, Ghantoot Polo team and Lamar Polo team.

Teams will be grouped into three categories in the qualifying stage with the top four highest scoring squads advancing to the semifinals.

Announcing the tournament which carries a handicap of 10-12 goals, Mohammed Khalid Abdulghaffar Hussain, General Secretary of UAE Polo Federation said: “We are grateful for the commitment of the government bodies and patrons of polo who have worked tirelessly to make Dubai a well-known polo destination over the last few decades.

“We are proud to host the UAE Polo Federation Cup 2023 at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club which brings together players, spectators, local residents and enthusiasts from around the world."

Lisa Matthews, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, commented: "Polo season offers our patrons the perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and watch an action-packed match while enjoying a sumptuous meal.

“Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club is a household name in Dubai for local and International polo matches, show jumping, dressage and high profile equestrian events.

“We thank the UAE Polo Federation for the trust and confidence in our facilities and our support services. It is indeed a great way to jumpstart 2023."

Santiago Torreguitar, Director of Tournaments at the UAE Polo Federation, conducted the live draw.

"We are delighted to have nine teams competing this season and we are confident that Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, as a leading polo destination in the country, is an ideal venue to unite the local teams and create a vibrant polo community," Torreguitar said.

The UAE Polo Federation Cup coincides with the launch of the global brand entity Lan To Capital in Dubai and its CEO and Founder, Lan Tschirky, expressed her delighted in being associated with such a prestigious tournament.

"When it comes to polo in Dubai, we think of the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club as the home of this energetic sport that has nurtured many local and international equestrian talents” said Tschirky.

“My brands Lan To Capital, Lan Health, and Lan Space venturing into UAE has a similar energy hence we are excited to be part of this tournament. Our vision is to form strong bonds through such sports events that are also social in nature and helps build long term bonds with the community."

Jan Azam, Polo Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, was looking forward to another exciting polo season.

“Our horses are in great shape and the venue is ready to welcome polo enthusiasts from all over the country to enjoy our world-class facilities that has created memorable moments for those on the field and the spectators."