Dubai policeman arrests thief in record time, honoured

The Dubai Police honoured Muhammad Abdulwahed Hasan Muhammad for his quick response to a theft report and for arresting the perpetrator in a very short time before he could flee the crime scene.
Colonel Turki Abdel Rahman Bin Faris, acting deputy director of operations at Dubai Police, said a shop owner in Al Barsha reported a theft. The owner said his shop had been robbed, and a thief stole sports watches, GPS devices and speedometers.
"We immediately broadcasted the emergency report to patrols in Al Barsha, and policeman Abdulwahed was first to respond and move quickly to the shop.
"He spotted the thief fleeing the crime scene, arrested him, and returned the stolen items to their rightful owner," he said.
Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, Major General Ali Abdullah Al Ghaithi, acting assistant commander-in-chief for operations, honoured policeman Abdulwahed from Al Barsha Police Station in the presence of Major General Dr Muhammad Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razooqi, acting director of the General Department of Operations; and Colonel Turki Abdel Rahman Bin Faris.
Major General Al Ghaithi praised policeman Abdulwahed for his swift response to the theft report and for arresting the culprit.
The shop owner expressed his admiration and thanked Dubai Police for their swift response.
