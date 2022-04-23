Dubai Police honour taxi driver for returning bag with cash, passports

A passenger had forgotten it in Abdulraheem Mzomidier Rajeef's car

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 1:24 PM

Al Qusais Police Station honoured a Dubai taxi driver Abdulraheem Mzomidier Rajeef after he handed over a handbag carrying some cash, official documents, and passports forgotten by a passenger.

Brigadier Abdulhalim Muhammad Ahmad Al Hashimi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, thanked the Bengali driver on behalf of the force and acknowledged his positive gesture to emphasise the importance of the collaboration between the community and police.

Rajeef said it is everyone’s duty to return valuable possessions found to their owners or hand them to the nearest police stations.

