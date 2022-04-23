Dubai Police honour taxi driver for returning bag with cash, passports

The prestigious prize honours unsung heroes who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others
Al Qusais Police Station honoured a Dubai taxi driver Abdulraheem Mzomidier Rajeef after he handed over a handbag carrying some cash, official documents, and passports forgotten by a passenger.
Brigadier Abdulhalim Muhammad Ahmad Al Hashimi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, thanked the Bengali driver on behalf of the force and acknowledged his positive gesture to emphasise the importance of the collaboration between the community and police.
Rajeef said it is everyone’s duty to return valuable possessions found to their owners or hand them to the nearest police stations.
