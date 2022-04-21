Ramadan in UAE: Dubai Police warn motorists against wrong parking near mosques

Nutritious food and planning ahead is key to good health during holy month, he says
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
The Dubai Police on Thursday called on motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations, especially during the remaining days of Ramadan and show patience and restraint with other drivers.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Directorate of Traffic in Dubai Police, said that the Dubai traffic department is committed to providing convenience to road users in this holy month by regulating traffic and ensuring decongestion.
“The department will facilitate the movement of worshippers at the entry and exit points of mosques. We have intensified traffic patrols, especially during prayer times, and enforcement officers are cracking down on motorists who commit offences that undermine road safety,” he said.
Brig Al Mazroui urged all drivers to avoid violations of indiscriminate and double parking of vehicles, especially in front of mosques, and help others enjoy their rituals during the holy month.
Violators will be subject to fines.
ALSO READ:
Brigadier Al Mazroui appealed to drivers and people to cooperate with the police in ensuring traffic safety. He encouraged people to report traffic violators via the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by contacting the Dubai Police call centre 901.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Nutritious food and planning ahead is key to good health during holy month, he says
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
The Dubai-based siblings also distribute food and other essentials to help the needy whenever they travel abroad
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Most of the 94 arrested criminals have entered the country on visit visas
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
Fares to India, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and the UK are set to soar during the holiday
Ramadan 20221 day ago
It is essential to replace the lost fluids during Suhoor and Iftar
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The short pilgrimage reaches its peak during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Sudanese expat sticks to eating meals of high nutritional value even during her busiest work hours
Ramadan 20221 day ago
These savory French pastries feature an airy puff pastry shell filled with a rich filling
Ramadan 20221 day ago