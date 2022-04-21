Ramadan in UAE: Dubai Police warn motorists against wrong parking near mosques

All drivers are urged to avoid violations of indiscriminate and double parking of vehicles

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 3:36 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 3:39 PM

The Dubai Police on Thursday called on motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations, especially during the remaining days of Ramadan and show patience and restraint with other drivers.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Directorate of Traffic in Dubai Police, said that the Dubai traffic department is committed to providing convenience to road users in this holy month by regulating traffic and ensuring decongestion.

“The department will facilitate the movement of worshippers at the entry and exit points of mosques. We have intensified traffic patrols, especially during prayer times, and enforcement officers are cracking down on motorists who commit offences that undermine road safety,” he said.

Brig Al Mazroui urged all drivers to avoid violations of indiscriminate and double parking of vehicles, especially in front of mosques, and help others enjoy their rituals during the holy month.

Violators will be subject to fines.

ALSO READ:

Brigadier Al Mazroui appealed to drivers and people to cooperate with the police in ensuring traffic safety. He encouraged people to report traffic violators via the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by contacting the Dubai Police call centre 901.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com