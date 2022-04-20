Dubai: 2 killed, 3 injured in traffic accidents

In the first ten days of Ramadan, three people died, and 34 were injured

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 3:07 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 3:09 PM

Two motorists died, and three others were injured in four separate traffic accidents last Monday, April 18, Dubai Police revealed.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the accidents occurred due to serious traffic violations, including speeding and not leaving a sufficient distance.

The first accident occurred last Monday on Emirates Road near Tripoli Bridge Abu Dhabi-bound. It involved three vehicles whose drivers failed to maintain a safe distance.

A man in his 30s sustained severe injuries in the accident and was rushed to Rashid hospital for treatment, said Al Mazrouei.

In another crash, a biker died after a collision between his motorcycle and a lorry on Dubai-Hatta Road. The accident also resulted from the lack of safe distance.

"Both motorists did not adhere to the safe-distance rule between the vehicles, and as a result, the motorcyclist died of fatal injuries," said Al Mazrouei.

In another accident, a man in his 40s was run over after he tried to cross the Dubai-Hatta Road from an undesignated area.

“He was struck as he reached the end of the first lane of the road and died on the scene,” said Al Mazrouei.

On the same day, four vehicles crashed into a lorry due to excessive speeding and reckless driving on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Abu Dhabi-bound, in front of City Centre Mirdif.

The accident left one man with a severe head injury and was rushed to Rashid Hospital.

Al Mazrouei warned against excessive speeding, improper overtaking, sudden swerving, and distracted driving. He also urged the public to follow traffic laws to protect lives.

The number of traffic accidents and fatalities have seen a sharp rise from one death in 29 accidents last year in Ramadan to five deaths in 51 crashes this year.

