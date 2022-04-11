UAE: Mother of two dies on the spot after car overturns several times

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 11:12 PM

A 26-year-old Emirati mother of two children, aged four and six, died on the spot in a horrific traffic accident in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to a police source, the woman lost control of the wheel, causing her car to overturn several times and resulting in her immediate death.

The accident occurred late at night between 12.30am and 1am. The police received a call at the Operations Room and dispatched a traffic expert and patrol to the site. The police transferred the woman's body to the morgue and handed it over to her family.

She was buried today at Al Hudiabah Cemetery in Ras Al Khaimah.

