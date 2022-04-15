Dubai: 3 dead, 34 injured in traffic accidents during first 10 days of Ramadan

Officials have urged motorists to show patience and restraint in the hours before Iftar

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 12:26 PM

Three motorists were killed and 34 injured in 47 separate traffic accidents during the first 10 days of Ramadan, according to Dubai Police.

The figures are up from last year, when one death and 23 injuries were reported in 29 accidents during the same period.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the accidents occurred due to serious traffic violations, including reckless driving, speeding, not leaving adequate distance between vehicles, overtaking dangerously, driving when fatigued, and not adhering to lane discipline. He also noted that the violations were linked to the tensions of fasting.

Officials have urged motorists to abide by traffic rules, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, and show patience and restraint during the hours before Iftar.

Iftar Meals

As part of Dubai Police's campaign, 'An Accident-Free Ramadan', officers distributed 63,800 Iftar meals during the first 10 days of Ramadan to raise awareness about safe driving. Fasting motorists received the meals at sunset before Al Maghrib prayer.

Command & Control Centre

Colonel Turki bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Centre in the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, said 2,569 traffic reports and 158,380 calls were recorded on the emergency number (999), and 21,865 calls via the (901) call centre during the first 10 days of Ramadan.

He added that the (901) call centre in the General Department of Operations also handled 2,456 emails and 2,917 inquiries via the 'live chat' service available on the Dubai Police website.

Bin Faris urged the public to reach Dubai Police via the emergency number (999) or the 'SOS' service via Dubai Police App in cases of emergency.