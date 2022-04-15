Dubai: 3 dead, 34 injured in traffic accidents during first 10 days of Ramadan

Operators have six months to realign their activities as per the new rule
Transport1 week ago
Three motorists were killed and 34 injured in 47 separate traffic accidents during the first 10 days of Ramadan, according to Dubai Police.
The figures are up from last year, when one death and 23 injuries were reported in 29 accidents during the same period.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the accidents occurred due to serious traffic violations, including reckless driving, speeding, not leaving adequate distance between vehicles, overtaking dangerously, driving when fatigued, and not adhering to lane discipline. He also noted that the violations were linked to the tensions of fasting.
Officials have urged motorists to abide by traffic rules, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, and show patience and restraint during the hours before Iftar.
As part of Dubai Police's campaign, 'An Accident-Free Ramadan', officers distributed 63,800 Iftar meals during the first 10 days of Ramadan to raise awareness about safe driving. Fasting motorists received the meals at sunset before Al Maghrib prayer.
Colonel Turki bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Centre in the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, said 2,569 traffic reports and 158,380 calls were recorded on the emergency number (999), and 21,865 calls via the (901) call centre during the first 10 days of Ramadan.
ALSO READ:
He added that the (901) call centre in the General Department of Operations also handled 2,456 emails and 2,917 inquiries via the 'live chat' service available on the Dubai Police website.
Bin Faris urged the public to reach Dubai Police via the emergency number (999) or the 'SOS' service via Dubai Police App in cases of emergency.
Operators have six months to realign their activities as per the new rule
Transport1 week ago
The system was launched at the beginning of 2021
Transport1 week ago
Since the world fair opened in October 2021, more than 26 million people used public transport
Transport1 week ago
The mode of transport has become more popular as petrol prices have been successively hiked over recent months
Transport1 week ago
Service time varies depending on the type of vehicle requested.
Transport1 week ago
Buses carrying more than 50 passengers also banned
Transport2 weeks ago
Cyclists below 12 years should be accompanied by an adult cyclist who is 18 or older
Transport2 weeks ago
The Emirate is the first city outside the US to display the vehicle
Transport2 weeks ago