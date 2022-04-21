Ramadan in UAE: Worshippers to get free transport to mosques in Ajman

People offering Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers can avail this service

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 2:48 PM

Ajman Public Transportation Authority have announced to transport worshippers to the mosque for free to offer Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.

This would prevent traffic congestion and crowding on the roads and strengthen the transport system in the Emirate.

The initiative is part of the authority's efforts to enhance social responsibility to serve all segments of society.

Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency, said that authority launched this campaign under 'A Path to Goodness'.

This initiative aims to transfer worshippers to the mosque for Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers for the rest of the holy month of Ramadan.

He added that the buses were allocated to transport worshippers to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Amna Bint Al Ghurair Mosque, the most crowded mosque in Ajman.

He indicated that the buses would start from the Emirates Hospitality Hall parking area to the two mosques with an interval of 10 minutes between each trip.

The first trip for Taraweeh prayers will start at 7:30pm and continue till 10:30pm. For Tahajjud prayers, the service will begin from 11:30pm till 1:30am.

Al Jallaf said that the authority aims to make mass transportation the preferred option for worshippers, as the administration provides buses that are characterised by a high level of safety, luxury and quality, equipped with comfortable seats.