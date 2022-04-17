Ramadan in UAE: New video highlights how motorists park randomly during Taraweeh prayers

As a festive atmosphere returns to the Emirate after Covid-19, residents are hosting gatherings and enjoying cultural activities
The Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to follow traffic rules during the holy month of Ramadan and abide by the parking law.
Authorities have released a video on their social media platforms to highlight how some motorists break the rules and randomly park vehicles in front of mosques during Taraweeh prayers.
Police have urged drivers to avoid obstructing traffic flow at the entrance and exit of mosques. Random parking on the roads also poses a danger of accidents.
The force called on the worshippers to boost positivity during the holy month of Ramadan and follow all traffic laws.
