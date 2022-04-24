Dubai: Woman jailed for assaulting, robbing expat after luring him with fake massage offer

Part of a gang of women, the woman was also fined Dh30,000

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 10:23 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a woman to two years in prison and fined her Dh30,000 for assaulting and robbing a man along with accomplices. She had lured the Asian expat with a massage offer.

The case dates back to September 2021 when an Asian man filed a police report, saying that he had been assaulted and robbed under duress by a gang of four African women.

According to case records, the victim said that after accepting one of the women's massage offer, he arrived at the specified massage centre on time, where he was taken by surprise as an African woman pushed him inside the apartment. He saw three other women there with sticks.

They assaulted him and forced him to give them his bank card and password. One of them left the fake centre to withdraw money from his while the others continued to beat him as they photographed him.

He added that he was let go after the woman returned with some cash that she had withdrawn from his account. The women threatened to publish his photos and videos on social media if he informed the police.

According to a police officer's testimony, an investigation team was formed to visit the site of the alleged crime and collect more information. He said that the fake massage centre -- housed in an apartment -- was rented by a person of African origin, who was not in UAE at the time.

The investigation revealed that one of the suspects resided in a neighbouring Emirate. Her location was traced and she was arrested.

The accused confessed to the crime, sharing details of their modus operandi. They used to lure men with fake massage services on social media - using a European girl's picture.

The woman will be deported after serving her prison term