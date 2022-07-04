Dubai Police to release indebted prisoners in time for Eid Al Adha

Hussain Sajwani pledges to settle the financial obligations of detainees

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 6:47 PM

A second group of inmates in Dubai serving time over unpaid debts will be released in time for Eid Al Adha as the emirate’s Punitive and Correctional Institutions received the second part of a Dh2 million pledge.

The generous donation was pledged by the Hussain Sajwani – Damac Foundation (HSDF) as part of the 'Fresh Slate' initiative that was launched last April.

The contribution sought to settle the current financial obligations of detainees so they can be released. It will allow them to return to their families and look after their welfare, giving them a fresh opportunity to turn their life around.

Hussain Sajwani, founder of the HSDF

Hussain Sajwani, founder of the HSDF, said: “Life can sometimes present challenges that lead people to make decisions, putting them on the wrong side of the law, without willfully intending to break social rules that protect society. We want to give these people a fresh start so they can embark on a new path, and live a respectful life.”

It was earlier announced that the Dh2-million pledge would be paid over four months and the release of prisoners would take place to coincide with Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha celebrations.

Fresh Slate is among three charitable projects being launched by HSDF this year, with others to be announced shortly.

Major-General Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police

Major-General Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said: “We want to thank Hussain Sajwani and his charitable foundation for launching this great initiative which will help detainees and their families who are struggling financially. This initiative will also support Dubai Police’s efforts to achieve social solidarity that Islam urges.”

ALSO READ: