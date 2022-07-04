Eid Al Adha 2022 in UAE: Covid protocols announced for special prayers

The decision was announced on Monday
UAE5 hours ago
Authorities in the UAE have announced the Covid safety protocols that worshippers must follow while offering the special prayers on the first day of Eid Al Adha.
Muslims will offer the prayer on July 9 at mosques and open-air places of worship called musallahs.
Here is the full list of Covid protocols that they must follow:
— The duration of the prayer and sermon has been limited to 20 minutes.
— Worshippers must wear masks and maintain a distance of at least one metre from one another.
— They must bring their own mats.
— Entry and exit to places of worship will be supervised by the police and volunteers to prevent crowding.
— Musallahs and mosques will open after the Fajr prayer on the day of Eid.
— Spaces outside places of worship may be prepared to receive worshippers in a socially distanced manner. Parks and other areas nearby can be used to receive additional worshippers.
— Gatherings and handshakes before and after prayer remain prohibited.
