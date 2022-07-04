Eid Al Adha 2022: UAE residents advised to take PCR test 72 hours before festival

Everyone taking part in weekly draws in July will automatically enter into the golden draw
The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced the Covid safety rules that residents must follow during Eid Al Adha this weekend.
Sacrificial meat, gifts and food are allowed to be distributed among neighbours. However, they must be put in clean, sterilised bags or boxes before distribution.
Residents are advised to get a PCR test done within 72 hours of Eid to ensure the health and safety of the community.
Rules for animal slaughter:
>> Dealing with unlicensed workers to slaughter animals is banned.
>> Residents are advised to use apps of registered charities in the country to carry out the sacrifice.
>> Slaughterhouses will be inspected and monitored to ensure there is no crowding.
General Covid rules residents must follow:
>> Handshakes are prohibited.
>> Residents are encouraged to use apps or websites to transfer Eid money given to children.
>> Worshippers are advised to limit celebrations within their own families.
>> Ensure you wear masks and maintain a safe social distance from others during family visits, especially when with the elderly or loved ones with chronic diseases.
