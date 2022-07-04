UAE: Al Hosn Green Pass mandatory for pilgrims as online Haj permit launched

Travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and who have received booster doses, will get the green e-permit

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 5:22 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 5:27 PM

An online Haj permit service has been launched on Al Hosn App in cooperation with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE). The permit is mandatory for pilgrims flying out of the country for Haj.

The Green Pass protocol has been integrated with the e-permit within the app.

Pilgrims who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have received the booster doses as due will get the green e-permit on following four steps:

— Get a negative PCR test result no later than 72 hours before the date of travel.

— Attach certificates of obtaining a vaccine for meningitis (compulsory), and for seasonal influenza (optional) from a health centre approved by the ministry.

— Get a medical report certifying the pilgrim is fit to travel.

— Get a travel permit for Haj.

The permit will turn grey if:

— The PCR test expires 72 hours before travel.

— Vaccine or booster doses have not been taken

— The medical report is not obtained

— Haj travel approval is not obtained from the competent authorities

It will turn red if the PCR test result is positive.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, all optional and mandatory vaccinations for pilgrims have been made available at health centres.

“We are committed to providing the best medical and regulatory services to pilgrims to ensure their health and safety while performing the Haj and to shield them from all health risks and infectious diseases,” the ministry said.

According to Al Hosn National Health System, providing the e-permit “bolsters our efforts to protect all members of the UAE’s Haj mission”.

“It is in line with health protocols and precautionary measures approved by the UAE for the current Haj season,” it added.

