UAE: Covid inspections to be stepped up as violations spotted

Residents are urged to follow all preventive measures if they are travelling this summer

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 6:38 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 6:57 PM

Authorities in the UAE have observed that some residents are violating Covid safety protocols in public places. Addressing a media briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said inspections would be tightened to ensure the safety of the community.

The UAE has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks. After highs of over 3,000 daily infections in January this year, cases had dipped below 200 in April, before stabilising around the 300-mark. However, cases shot up sharply last month and it’s continuing in July, with nearly 1,800 cases reported daily on the first four days.

“We stress the importance of social responsibility. We are committed to implement all Covid safety measures to ensure recovery,” an NCEMA spokesperson said.

He called on residents to follow all preventive measures if they are travelling during the summer holidays.

Last month, the NCEMA had highlighted that some residents failed to wear masks indoors. The spokesperson warned of a Dh3,000 fine for violating the rule.

