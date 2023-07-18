Dubai Police take 8-year-old Indian boy on patrol, celebrate birthday with him

The child's father thanked the authority and said that this was among the most special days of the boy's life

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM

An Indian expat child's wish was recently fulfilled by Dubai Police who celebrated his birthday with him.

The eight-year-old boy celebrated his birthday at Al Ayas police station. Colonel Khalifa Al Awadi said that fulfilling a child's wish comes under the 'Make a Child Happy' programme, which is part of Dubai Police's strategy to make the community happy.

Captain Saif Al Kaabi said that Ryan's father had requested the authority to fulfil his wish as the little boy loves police work and police patrols. The Captain and his colleagues then took Ryan out on a patrol tour of the suburban places in the area, and explained the job of a patrol to him.

After celebrating Ryan's birthday, his father thanked the authority in Dubai for responding to his request and said that the special day will be among the most important in the boy's life.

