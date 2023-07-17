Sheikh Mohammed orders promotion of 8,385 high-ranking, non-commissioned and other officials

5,680 members of the Dubai Police force and 535 personnel from the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai received promotions

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 4:11 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued directives to promote 8,385 high-ranking officers, non-commissioned officers and other officials from Dubai Police, the State Security Department in Dubai, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai.

The promotions were granted in recognition of their significant contributions to enhancing the performance of the security system in the emirate and fostering the highest levels of security and safety for all members of society, including citizens, residents and visitors.

A total of 5,680 members of the Dubai Police force and 535 personnel from the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai received promotions. Promotions were also granted to 1,249 employees of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, as well as 921 members of the State Security Department in Dubai.

Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai, extended his heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His Highness’s vision for the city’s development has played an instrumental role in the exceptional performance of Dubai's security system, he said.

Furthermore, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim highlighted the commitment of all security personnel in strengthening Dubai's status as one of the world’s safest and most secure cities.

Under the leadership of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of Sheikh Mohammed, the country places the highest priority on enhancing the safety and security of all people, he added.

The Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai also highlighted that the promotions would serve as a significant incentive for those who have been promoted, fostering greater dedication in carrying out their duties in effectively addressing various risks and challenges.

He extended his congratulations to those who received promotions and wished them the best as they continue their vital role in safeguarding the community and the nation.

