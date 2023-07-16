Dubai Police add luxury Bentley Continental GT to fleet

Dressed in a beautiful, embroidered gown, Sheikha Mahra looks absolutely stunning with Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum
The Dubai Police on Sunday announced that it added a new ultra-luxury vehicle Bentley Continental GT-V8 to its fleet.
The Bentley Continental GT-V8 boasts an 8-cylinder engine with a power of 542 horsepower, which enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.9 seconds. It also has a torque of up to 770 NM, making it a formidable addition to the Dubai Police fleet.
In October, Dubai Police added a Hongqi E-HS9, an electric SUV from ONEROAD Automotive Company.
An unveiling ceremony was held at the Dubai Police Officers Club which was attended by Major General Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, Dani Kakoun, National Brand Manager at Bentley, Michael Khairy, the company's Financial Officer, and several senior officers and employees.
Maj. Gen. Al Jallaf was given a detailed explanation of the car's specifications.
He praised the close collaboration with Al Habtoor Motors, one of the most prominent car agencies in the UAE and the country's exclusive distributor of Bentley cars. He further highlighted Dubai Police's commitment to bolstering the security presence at tourist attractions and various locations by adding luxurious patrols to the Tourist Police's fleet.
"This effort is part of the Dubai Police's strategy to upgrade all vehicles used in different operations, contributing to the achievement of the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police in maintaining safety and security," he added.
