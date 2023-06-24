Dubai: 2 kids get surprise gifts from police officers

The gesture is part of the Dubai Police's 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 12:03 PM

The Dubai Police have granted the wish of two siblings — Joy and Gabriella Raymond Pastoros. These two girls wanted to wear the force's official uniform, but it would be quite a challenge to find it in the market.

After learning about the kids' wishes from their parents, the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness — in collaboration with the Tourism Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations, the K9 Department, and Hamleys Toys Company — gave them a sweet surprise.

The officers gave the two siblings their own Dubai Police uniform — tailored to their size — and gave them a ride in one of their luxury patrol vehicles.

The gesture is part of the force's "Fulfil a Child's Wish" initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity among children of different ages and nationalities.

Joy and Gabriella's family expressed their gratitude to the Dubai Police for their swift and generous response.

