Dubai Police arrest over 2,000 beggars, street peddlers this year

From January to June, the police received nearly 12,000 reports through its app — and hundreds of them led to beggars' arrests

Wed 14 Sep 2022

Close to 800 beggars and 1,300 street peddlers were arrested in the first six months of 2022, the Dubai Police announced on Wednesday. About 415 beggars were nabbed after residents reported them via the police app.

The 'Police Eye' service is a feature available on the Dubai Police app, allowing residents to report suspicious activities and offer security tips in total confidentiality. From January to June this year, the police received nearly 12,000 reports via the service.

“The service aims to maintain security and reduce crime by encouraging the public to report illegal activities and violations easily. The user-friendly application allows people to attach videos, photos or voice messages and even pin the location of the incident when filing a report,” the police said in a statement.

The Dubai Police reminded people that begging is illegal in the UAE “as it poses a threat to public safety and security”.

“Official and charitable entities and authorities are ready to help the needy,” the police added.

The arrests were made as part of a campaign that aims to prevent beggars and street peddlers from exploiting residents’ generosity. Often, beggars make a quick buck by narrating stories to evoke sympathy.

Earlier this year, the police arrested a beggar in Dubai with Dh40,000 in his possession. In Sharjah, the police arrested three beggars with over Dh65,000.

