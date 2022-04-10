Dubai Police arrest beggar with Dh40,000 in possession

The man was arrested in possession of Arab and foreign currencies

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 12:08 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 12:32 PM

The Dubai Police have recently arrested a beggar with Dh40,000 and another amount of money in Arab and foreign currencies he had collected while begging during the holy month of Ramadan.

The beggar was arrested as Dubai Police launched the anti-begging campaign 'Begging is a Wrong concept of Compassion'.

Colonel Ahmed Al Adidi, acting director of Anti-infiltrators at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said that the campaign aims at enhancing community awareness about the dangers of beggary, and maintaining community security and stability, in addition to capturing beggars in public places.

Dubai Police launched the campaign in cooperation with the strategic partners before the beginning of Ramadan.

He explained that the campaign showed evident success in reducing the number of beggars annually, thanks to the strict procedures taken against violators and the efforts of the General Department of Criminal Investigation to eliminate this illegal behaviour.

"There are official and charitable entities and authorities ready to help the needy, which we, at Dubai Police, urge whomever in need of financial aid to turn to," he added.

"There are people who attempt to justify their illegal behaviour with their financial desperation. However, according to Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 on Anti-begging, this is illegal and punishable," Col. Al Adidi stressed.

He also urged the public to report beggars to the toll-free number 901 or through the Police Eye service via Dubai Police App and report cyber-beggars and suspicious online activities on www.ecrime.ae

