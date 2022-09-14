Dubai: Drunk man jailed for assaulting, stealing phone of resident outside his home

They have been sentenced to three months in prison
A 34-year-old drunk man has been jailed for assaulting an expat and forcibly stealing his phone.
The incident took place last March, when the victim reported at Al Raffa police station that he had been assaulted and robbed by someone he did not know. The victim stated that he was surprised by the convict assaulting him while he was sitting in front of his house.
According to the victim's statement, the attacker slapped him and hit him on the head, causing him to fall unconscious. When he regained consciousness, he found that his face had several injuries and that his phone was stolen. He filed a report with the police and was taken to the hospital.
A team of investigators was able to identify the convict after collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance cameras. He was arrested in possession of the victim's phone.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted him and sentenced him to one year in prison. He was also fined Dh5,600 and will be deported after completing his jail sentence.
