Dubai Police announce strategic drill scheduled tonight, issue advisory to residents

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 12:29 PM

Dubai residents have been asked to stay away from Al Faqaa Police Station tonight (September 29) as the police will be conducting a strategic drill.

In an advisory issued via Twitter, the Dubai Police stated that the drill will be held at the station at 8pm.

Community members are also urged to give way to police units during this time. Taking photos of the drills is strictly prohibited, the authorities said.

