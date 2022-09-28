UAE: Police arrest 'fake school' director for collecting fees from over 1,500 parents

Authorities suspend license of institution for not meeting requirements

Supplied photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 5:45 PM

Police in Ajman have arrested an Arab man suspected of defrauding more than 1,500 parents by taking school fees from them despite the fact that his school's license had been suspended by authorities for not meeting the requirements.

Major Muhammad Al Shaali, head of the Al-Jarf Comprehensive Police Station in Ajman said the force had received several complaints from parents who had defrauded by paying tuition fees to the school administration, only to be surprised a week after the beginning of the school year that the school had closed and its director and all employees working in it had disappeared.

The officer added that investigations showed that the school had been officially refused to reopen by education authorities for the new academic year for not meeting the requirements. But the accused, (M.K.A.), who is in his 40s, did not abide by the decision. He went on to collect school fees from parents for the new school term which started on August 29.

Police said the accused had announced the opening of registration for students and presented lucrative offers so that he could attract as many pupils as possible.

Investigations revealed that the man collected the money and also signed on the receipts that he handed over to the parents for the payments. He then shut down the school and fled away.

After investigations, the force took the necessary measures and were able to arrest the accused.

During interrogations, the man admitted that he had opened registration for students, despite the school's operating license being revoked, and collected money from more than 1,500 parents.

Major Muhammad Khalfan Al Shaalih has urged parents to investigate the operating license of a school before registering their children. He stressed that Ajman Police will not tolerate anyone who violates the laws.

