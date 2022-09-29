Dubai: Three women jailed after trying to sell baby boy online for Dh12,000

Police ambushed the mother and her two accomplices, who had placed advertisements on social media offering the under-two-month-old for sale

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 7:59 AM

Three Asian women of different nationalities in Dubai have been jailed for trying to sell a baby boy for Dh12,000.

According to the Dubai Criminal Court, details of the case date back to February 2021, when police set up an ambush after being tipped off by social media users.

A policewoman testified that the child's mother had placed advertisements on social media seeking to sell the baby, who was less than two months old. The mother also agreed to sell the baby to the undercover policewoman.

The second accused agreed to bring the child from his mother, and the third accused was to receive the baby in the Jumeirah area, where the police ambushed all three.

During interrogation, the child's mother admitted that the baby was the result of an illicit relationship and that she had tried to sell him because she needed the money.

All three accused have been sentenced to three years in jail each; they will also be deported after serving their sentence. The baby will be placed in specialised child care.

