Dubai: Gang promises to sell man gold; steals Dh120,000 from him instead

He warned that he would expose their illicit relationship on social media, after the woman attempted to end their relationship
A gang of four people have been jailed after stealing Dh120,000 from a man to whom they had promised to sell 24 kg of gold.
The details of the case date back to last June, when the victim filed a report stating that he had been robbed by a group of people who lured him to an area with Dh120,000, stating that they would sell him 24 kg of gold.
He had been in touch with one of the people in the gang. She asked him to meet her with the money at Al Nahda in Dubai to make the purchase. When he reached the area, the gang approached him and asked him to give them the money at knifepoint. They cut the bag that contained the money, robbed him, and then fled the scene.
According to the case file, an investigation team was able to identify the gang members and arrested four of them. They said that they had another accomplice who planned the crime and gave each of them Dh6,000 dirhams to carry it out.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them and sentenced them all to one year in prison. They were also ordered to pay back the stolen amount. They will be deported after they serve their sentences.
ALSO READ:
He warned that he would expose their illicit relationship on social media, after the woman attempted to end their relationship
The case dates back to last January, when a man reported that his friend had been detained in an apartment and asked him to pay the money to save his life
She was ordered to give the man estimated market value of vehicle, amount needed to fix it, as well as Dh100 for each day it was in the garage
Criminal investigation team carried out an intensive search operation after receiving report
He asked her to invest in a project, after presenting a profitable plan to her
He and his brother, who helped him carry out the theft, have been sentenced to five years in prison followed by deportation
The police brought them in and handed over the suspects to Public Prosecution in a few hours
The accused was examined by a specialised medical committee, which confirmed his mental illness to the Court and recommended he be treated