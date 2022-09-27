Dubai: Gang promises to sell man gold; steals Dh120,000 from him instead

The four people who carried out the crime said that they had been paid to do so by someone else

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 12:44 PM

A gang of four people have been jailed after stealing Dh120,000 from a man to whom they had promised to sell 24 kg of gold.

The details of the case date back to last June, when the victim filed a report stating that he had been robbed by a group of people who lured him to an area with Dh120,000, stating that they would sell him 24 kg of gold.

He had been in touch with one of the people in the gang. She asked him to meet her with the money at Al Nahda in Dubai to make the purchase. When he reached the area, the gang approached him and asked him to give them the money at knifepoint. They cut the bag that contained the money, robbed him, and then fled the scene.

According to the case file, an investigation team was able to identify the gang members and arrested four of them. They said that they had another accomplice who planned the crime and gave each of them Dh6,000 dirhams to carry it out.

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them and sentenced them all to one year in prison. They were also ordered to pay back the stolen amount. They will be deported after they serve their sentences.

