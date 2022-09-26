Dubai: Man jailed for stealing Dh7.7 million from company safe, fleeing the country

The case dates back to last January, when a man reported that his friend had been detained in an apartment and asked him to pay the money to save his life
A financial manager has been convicted of stealing Dh7.7 million from the safe of a major commercial company, as well as embezzling Dh1,197,000, before fleeing to his homeland. The Court of Misdemeanours in Dubai sentenced him in absentia to three years in jail, followed by his deportation from the country after he completes his sentence.
The case took place last May, when the owner of the company received fake documents stating that the company had been raided by the police, and that Dh7.7 million had been seized from the company safe as a result – the same safe the financial manager was responsible for.
The owner informed police about this claim, and police investigations revealed several inconsistencies in the financial manager's statement.
Police then reviewed surveillance camera footage from inside the company. The footage showed the convict entering the company early in the morning on his day off and stealing Dh7.7 million.
Internal investigations further revealed that the convict had seized Dh3.2 million allocated for staff salaries, and transferred himself four months' worth of salaries, estimated at Dh143,000, in just 40 days.
