Dubai Police, ambulance services discuss how to protect sensitive information

Representatives of Dubai Police and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services met to exchange information on best practices to protect security and data.
The meeting, which was held at the Dubai Police headquarters, was aimed at sharing knowledge to improve the protection of sensitive information across local and federal entities.
"Dubai Police is committed to sharing its best practices with local and federal entities to ensure that the protection of sensitive information is a top priority,” said Dr. Major Saeed Thani Al-Marri, director of the information security centre at Dubai Police.
“We believe that by working together and sharing our knowledge, we can better protect the external and internal communities and safeguard their data."
The Dubai Ambulance Corp. praised Dubai Police’s mechanisms and policies aimed at protecting information and emphasized the importance of information security and data protection in their line of work.
The two organisations have agreed to continue working together in the future to improve information security and data protection across their respective entities.
