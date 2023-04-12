Dubai: Pakistani, Saudi nationals win $1 million each in Duty Free draw

Both winners were woken up from their sleep by the officials and couldn't believe their good luck

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 3:54 PM

A Pakistani and a Saudi national join the list of millionaires while three others win luxury vehicles in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion.

Salem A, a 66-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, won $1 million with ticket number 3516, which he purchased online on March 27. He has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 7 years. Salem, who had just woken up when he received the call from Dubai Duty Free, was ecstatic to hear the news that he’s now a dollar millionaire.

A father of 10 and a retired IT consultant, he said, "There are no words for what I feel at the moment, but in one word, really, really thank you Dubai Duty Free from the bottom of my heart. This came at a very good time."

Joining Salem as a fellow millionaire is Abdul Ahad, a 42-year-old Pakistani national based in Manama, Bahrain, who was also announced the winner of $1 million with ticket number 1890, which he purchased online on April 3.

A resident of Bahrain for 5 years now, Ahad, who was also woken up by the call from Dubai Duty Free, was surprised to know that he had won $1 million. Ahad, who works as an administrator for a restaurant, started buying tickets to the Dubai Duty Free promotion last year and couldn’t believe his luck.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! This will definitely change my life,” he said.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and one motorbike that were all won by Indian nationals.

Imran Khan, a 51-year-old Indian national based in Muscat, Oman, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0183 in Finest Surprise Series 1835, which he purchased online on March 15.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 5 years now, Khan, who moved to Oman in 2021 after working in Bahrain and the UAE, is a father of two and works as a sales and marketing manager for a petroleum company in Oman.

"I really appreciate this once-in-a lifetime opportunity, and I hope to receive more calls like this in the future," he said.

Meanwhile, Anis Ahmed, a 61-year-old Indian national based in Noida, India won a BMW X6 M50i (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0047 in Finest Surprise Series 1836, which he purchased on March 20 on his way to Delhi.

A first time ticket buyer, Ahmed is a father of three and runs his own business in India. “With my first ever ticket to Dubai Duty Free, this is a very good experience. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!“ he said.

Lastly, Joaquin Fernandes, an Indian national based in Goa won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0752 in Finest Surprise Series 535, which he purchased on March 11, on his way back to Goa from Dubai.

Fernandes is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth.

ALSO READ: