UAE: 2 Indian, Pakistani expats nearly won historic Dh100-million prize at Emirates Draw

Two other participants joined the international lineup of winners for both the raffle and main draws held last Sunday

Milan Mahesh Jani. — Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 3:47 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 4:23 PM

Indian expat Milan Mahesh Jani and Pakistani national Muhammad Dawood Butt won the second prize at the latest Emirates Draw — coming just one number short of hitting the historic Dh100-million grand prize.

Since they matched only six out seven digits, they shared the Dh250,000 prize.

Milan, an Indian national hailing from Maharashtra, first arrived in the UAE in 2008 and has been working in the construction industry, including on marquee projects like the Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour.

During his usual Sunday grocery run, he took a quick glance at his e-mail and was delighted to discover that he had won. He had won smaller amounts before so he thought it wasn't much of a big deal — until he realised that he was actually one of only two winners of the Dh250,000 cash.

"I have been participating in Emirates Draw since it launched in September 2021, and it has since become a weekend ritual for me. I was pleasantly surprised when I found out I had won for the numbers I had selected on the same day," said Milan.

Despite taking a nine-month break from the UAE in early 2022, 41-year-old Milan never stopped playing Emirates Draw MEGA7 and continued to do so after returning in October last year. “You never know when lady lucky will shine on you. I believe in hard work, a salaried job and by God’s grace I am happy with it. I’ve always had faith that persistence will eventually lead to a life-changing win,” he added.

Milan plans to use his winnings as a down payment for an apartment in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. Alternatively, he also plans to launch a startup business with a few of his friends.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Muhammad, a Pakistani who was born and brought up in the UAE, is quite new to Emirates Draw. He began playing in February 2023, after seeing ads on YouTube.

He had previously matched three numbers and was praying to win something during the holy month of Ramadan. "I was watching the live draw with my wife and child and was shocked when I matched six numbers. At first, I was disappointed that I didn't get seven in a row to win the Dh100 million, but I will keep trying until I win."

As a young father of a 6-year-old, Muhammad intends to use his winnings to secure his child's future through wise investments. He also added that if he wins a larger amount in the future, he would like to invest it in real estate and the stock market.

Muhammad believes that he has a better chance of convincing others to play the game now, stating, "What I've noticed is that many people don't believe they can win unless they know someone who has. Now that I am a winner, I can happily encourage them to participate in Emirates Draw."

ALSO READ: