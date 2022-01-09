Dubai: One-day sale to offer up to 90% discounts on top brands

They exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, including the current situation in the Middle East.
UAE2 days ago
Shoppers in Dubai will have another opportunity to avail of a massive discount of up to 90 per cent over the coming weekend.
The Dubai Mall will launch a mega sale for one day only on Saturday, January 15, offering up to a 90 per cent discount on dozens of global brands.
The mega sale will be launched in partnership with DTCM as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.
“DSF is calling all savvy shoppers to check out the deals just 24 hours beforehand on the social handle @StyledByDubai or the Dubai Shopping Festival website www.mydsf.ae for the chance to grab a bargain. The deal will be live in-store or online from 10 am the following day and only while stocks last, so the speed is of the essence to get your hands on unheard-of deals of up to 90 per cent off,” it said.
For the safety of shoppers, Dubai’s malls, retail stores and attractions are all adhering to stringent Covid-19 health and safety protocols issued by public health authorities, while taking all the necessary precautions to keep visitors and shoppers safe and at ease.
