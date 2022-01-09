Dubai: One-day sale to offer up to 90% discounts on top brands

The mega sale will be launched in partnership with DTCM as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.​

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 11:09 AM Last updated: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 11:11 AM

Shoppers in Dubai will have another opportunity to avail of a massive discount of up to 90 per cent over the coming weekend.

The Dubai Mall will launch a mega sale for one day only on Saturday, January 15, offering up to a 90 per cent discount on dozens of global brands.

“DSF is calling all savvy shoppers to check out the deals just 24 hours beforehand on the social handle @StyledByDubai or the Dubai Shopping Festival website www.mydsf.ae for the chance to grab a bargain. The deal will be live in-store or online from 10 am the following day and only while stocks last, so the speed is of the essence to get your hands on unheard-of deals of up to 90 per cent off,” it said.

For the safety of shoppers, Dubai’s malls, retail stores and attractions are all adhering to stringent Covid-19 health and safety protocols issued by public health authorities, while taking all the necessary precautions to keep visitors and shoppers safe and at ease.

