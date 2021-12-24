Dubai Shopping Festival: Up to 90% discounts at 12-hour sale

The two-day festival hosted 150 entertainment and cultural activities
The exclusive 12-Hour Sale will take place at Majid Al Futtaim Malls on December 26, bringing shoppers discounts up to 90 per cent.
Shopper can enjoy discounts from 25 per cent to 90 per cent across 100+ participating brands located within Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha, and My City Centre Al Barsha from 10am until 10pm.
In addition to the massive sales across a wide range of top brands - including Bath & Body Works, BALMAIN, Better Life, Crate & Barrel, Jacky’s Electronics, Giordano, Lululemon THAT and more, shoppers will be able to enjoy a line-up of family-friendly live entertainment performances and a host of valuable rewards.
Adding to the excitement this year, Dubai citizens, residents and visitors will be able to win big as they shop. By spending Dh300 or more at any of the participating malls in a single purchase or a cumulative shopping spree, shoppers can scan their receipts on the SHARE app to enter a lucky draw for the chance to win a million SHARE points and become the DSF 12-Hour Sale Millionaire.
Download the SHARE app from Google Play and the Apple Store now.
For more information, visit @StyledByDubai and @CelebrateDubai on social media channels and www.mydsf.ae.
Dubai’s malls, retail stores and attractions are all continuing to adhere to stringent Covid-19 health and safety protocols issued by public health authorities, while taking all the necessary precautions to keep visitors and shoppers safe and at ease.
